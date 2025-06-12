Controversial plans to build up to 268 new homes along with an 80 bedroom care home and shops have been approved.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee reluctantly gave the go-ahead to a proposal from Commercial Estates Group and the Cecil Estate Family Trust to build the Exeter Fields development on a single field of arable agricultural land off Empingham Road in Stamford. The site is 22 acres and lies between the Taylor Wimpey estate and the A1.

Artist's impression of how Exeter Fields will look

During this afternoon’s meeting (Thursday, June 12), concerns were raised by members of the public, as well as town and district councillors, over the fact that part of the site is earmarked for employment use under a new version of the council’s Local Plan, which is due to go out for consultation next month.

They argued it should remain reserved for employment, noting Stamford’s growing population.

Andrew McPheat, senior planning manager at Commercial Estates Group, explained that after more than 10 years of marketing the site to potential occupiers for employment purposes, they had found there was no “appetite or demand to justify the site as a strategic employment site”.

The Exeter Fields site. Photo: Google

Of the 268 homes they proposed, 80 would be ‘affordable’ and there would be an 80-bed care home, shops and community buildings, and potential for a GP surgery.

He said the local centre could create up to 155 direct and 78 indirect jobs.

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), cabinet member for property and public engagement and deputy leader of the council, was among those who opposed the scheme. He argued that the site is "completely irreplaceable" and that residents do not simply want jobs in tourism or care.

An illustrative plan of Stamford Gateway

“If you allow this application you are depriving my town of any employment opportunities within its boundaries forever.”

He added that to claim a site so close to the A1 is unsuitable for employment is "frankly laughable".

Town councillor Barry Devereux argued that the proposal "undermines Stamford’s long-term sustainability" and that providing more housing without necessary employment opportunities would threaten the viability of the town.

While officers acknowledged councillors' concerns about the loss of potential employment land, they warned that “if they [developers] are not willing to develop, we cannot retain the land indefinitely.”

Conservative councillor Helen Crawford ultimately chose to propose the application for approval, noting that “employment has changed,” particularly since Covid-19, with more people now working from home.

“For me, there is no other option,” she said, shortly after being seconded by councillor Tim Harrison (Independent).

In total, nine committee members voted to approve the development, while two voted against.

Back in 2012, when permission was granted for the neighbouring Taylor Wimpey estate, Exeter Fields was set aside for industrial and commercial use to help provide employment locally.

But landowners Commercial Estates Group and Cecil Estate Family Trust eventually said there had been no commercial interest in the site, and last year suggested an alternative plan - another housing estate which they call Stamford Gateway.

What do you think? Send your views to: news@lincsonline.co.uk