A plea has been made to check that housing developers deliver on their promises.

An annual town meeting was held by Stamford Town Council on Monday last week (March 25) and residents were invited to share their views and put questions to councillors.

One Stamford resident stood up to raise fears that what developers say initially is different to what they deliver.

Stamford Town Hall

“It is promises and promises but no one is held to account,” he said.

With a number of major housing applications in the planning process or being built the resident is calling for better monitoring to be done.

These include Quarry Farm, homes in Uffington Road and Stamford North.

The site has not been redeveloped

The redevelopment of the former Cummins factory site was thrown into doubt earlier this year - despite £10.5 million being poured into the project by South Kesteven District Council.

Five years after buying the land off Barnack Road in Stamford, South Kesteven District Council has not laid a single brick towards the development of 190 flats and houses, a 150-home retirement village, and business premises.

The resident said: “Projects like St Martin’s Park promised 750 jobs.

“I would like to know when the jobs are arriving.”

He added: “It is the biggest project in town in 20 years and we seem to be letting it pass us by.”

Enforcement powers lie with the district council rather than those at a local level, a point which Stamford Town Councillor Kelham Cooke, former leader of South Kesteven District Council, pointed out.

Assurances were made, though, that the council would monitor the situation and feed back to the district council when necessary.

