No markets in Stamford and Grantham between Christmas and New Year’s Day

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:41, 28 December 2023
 | Updated: 14:44, 28 December 2023

Market traders are getting a festive break this week.

There will be no Friday or Saturday markets in Stamford this week.

Stamford’s popular market is usually held every Friday with about 70 traders in Broad Street and Ironmonger Street.

Stamford market
A smaller market is held on Saturdays in Red Lion Square and High Street with 20 stalls.

Grantham’s Saturday market in Narrow Westgate is also cancelled this week.

South Kesteven District Council is using the time between Christmas and the New Year to give traders and operatives a break.

Grantham Market
