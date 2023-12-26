Over the last 70 years the way we heat our homes has changed, shifting from using wood and coal to gas and electric heating, writes Dr Kathy Davies, Historian and Researcher at Sheffield Hallam University on behalf of Stamford Climate Action Group.

These changes have had a huge impact on the way we live. Domestic heating influences how we design and use our homes, how we work and learn, our health and our family life, as well as the infrastructure of our towns and cities. But how can can this inform low carbon heating future?

JustHeat is an international research project investigating home heating transitions across the UK, Sweden, Finland, and Romania. The project is using oral history to better understand how heating has shaped our lives to the present day, to inform low-carbon heating futures. Last winter, the UK team focussed on Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Now, they are in Stamford – and they need your help!

Dr Kathy Davies with Stamford Town Councillors Bret Allibone, Amander Wheeler and Yvette Diaz-Munoz

To this end, project historian Kathy Davies met up with councillors Bret Allibone, chairperson of Stamford Town Council Climate Action Committee , vice chairperson Coun Amanda Wheeler and committee member Coun Yvette Diaz-Munoz to discuss the next phase of the project.

Can you help us?

Project lead Aimee Ambrose, a former Stamford resident, and Kathy need volunteers to share their memories of keeping warm and feeling the cold at home throughout their life so far. These memories could encompass a range of topics, from different heating systems, family relations and domestic routines, particular times of year, special occasions, and times of hardship. Everyone has a story to tell, and we would like to hear yours.

JustHeat Photograph Collection, ‘Me and my brother in front of the coal fire’, Sheffield (c.1987)

If you would like to find out more about the oral history collection and get involved, you can email Aimee and Kathy via justheatproject@shu.ac.uk or call 07776537046.

We are also collecting photographs that capture different home heating experiences. If you wish to contribute, please send these via email.

A fairer transition to net-zero

JustHeat places a particular focus on understanding the fairness of past heating transitions. Access to new forms of heating is not always even and change often deepens social and economic inequalities. Those that stand to benefit most from a heating innovation do not always get access to it first. As the transition to low carbon heating gets underway, JustHeat want to make this process as fair as possible for everyone.

Let’s work together to make Stamford’s future a low carbon one!