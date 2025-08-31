Are you looking for your next adventure? writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

How about Costa Rica? It’s a destination which I’m often asked about and I really enjoy putting together bespoke itineraries for my customers which take in the many and varied sights of this wonderful destination.

Costa Rica. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Costa Rica is relatively small, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in the spectacular nature of its landscapes, wildlife and vegetation. The country is big on environmental conservation with 25% of its land protected and an incredible 4% of all of the Earth’s species can be found in this tiny pocket of Central America, making it one of the most biologically diverse terrains in the world. Sitting between Nicaragua and Panama, it enjoys having both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts within a relatively short distance of each other. Because of its prosperity and safety, Costa Rica is often referred to as the Switzerland of Central America. This makes it very appealing as a place for adventure but without feeling too out of your comfort zone!

Bridge in a forest near La Fortuna. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Costa Rica. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Weather-wise, the best time to travel here if you prefer dry weather is December to April; however as with any tropical country there’s no guarantee these days. It’s worth noting that you can get much better rates and avoid the crowds outside of the peak season; the shoulder months are well worth considering.

Whatever you are looking for, Costa Rica ticks a box. Nature lovers will delight in the beautiful volcanic landscape with its fast flowing rivers, misty cloud forests and thundering cascades - there are 26 national parks to explore too. Surfers and backpackers love its famous coastlines for surfing. And everyone enjoys the pristine, white sandy beaches that line the coast. Don’t miss the endless exciting activities on offer, from zip-lining through the canopies, to white water rafting or kayaking through the mangroves. And there is arguably no better place on earth to spot monkeys, crocodiles, sloths and a vast array of tropical birds in the jungle and fish among the coral reefs.

Arenal Volcano. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Costa Rica is a perfect destination whether you are travelling as a family, solo or a couple, and whether you are looking to conquer some of the biggest waves in the world on your surfboard, take a boat trip deep into the lush jungle, or just wander around the mountain trails overlooking the glittering, azure ocean.

Emma Savage

If you are thinking about a trip there, I’d love to help you plan it.

Happy travels!