Runners and walkers will be lacing up their trainers for the return of a charity event in Burghley Park.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life will take place at the parkland near Stamford on Sunday, June 2.

Last year 2,266 people took part and raised more than £105,000 for cancer research.

Fundraisers took part in a series of Race for Life events at Burghley Park in aid of Cancer Research UK

Once again there will be a choice of routes – 10km, 5km and 3km – plus the 5km Pretty Muddy course with a series of obstacles for people to tackle on the way.

Shelley Baxter, from Cancer Research UK, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives but to save them.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.”

There will also be events at Lincolnshire Showground in Lincoln on July 27 and in Cleethorpes on May 12. Entry costs between £14.99 and £22.49 depending on the race length. A 50% discount is available throughout January using the code RACE24NY.