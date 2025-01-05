Home   Stamford   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police investigate death in Stamford and man arrested

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 22:33, 05 January 2025

A 48-year-old man has died in Stamford today (Sunday, January 5) and another has been arrested as part of the investigation.

Lincolnshire Police received a call regarding a concern for welfare in Northumberland Avenue at 11.10am today.

Police stock image. Photo: istock
Officers attended and a 48-year-old man received treatment from emergency services but died at the scene.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say they are working to establish the circumstances.

