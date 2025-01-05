Lincolnshire Police investigate death in Stamford and man arrested
Published: 22:33, 05 January 2025
A 48-year-old man has died in Stamford today (Sunday, January 5) and another has been arrested as part of the investigation.
Lincolnshire Police received a call regarding a concern for welfare in Northumberland Avenue at 11.10am today.
Officers attended and a 48-year-old man received treatment from emergency services but died at the scene.
A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
Police say they are working to establish the circumstances.