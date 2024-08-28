Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police arrest two men following violence and threats in Red Lion Square, Stamford

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 15:16, 28 August 2024

Two men were arrested after police were called to Red Lion Square in Stamford.

Officers were deployed to the area at 11.40am today (Wednesday, August 28) after people reported concerns about violence and threatening behaviour being used.

A 48-year-old man and a 37-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Red Lion Square returned normal shortly after the arrests were made
Red Lion Square returned normal shortly after the arrests were made

It is understood those involved were known to each other.

Crime Lincs Homepage Stamford Lincs Online Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE