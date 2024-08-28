Two men were arrested after police were called to Red Lion Square in Stamford.

Officers were deployed to the area at 11.40am today (Wednesday, August 28) after people reported concerns about violence and threatening behaviour being used.

A 48-year-old man and a 37-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Red Lion Square returned normal shortly after the arrests were made

It is understood those involved were known to each other.