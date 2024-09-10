A dog and pedestrian were injured in a motorbike crash at the Burghley Horse Trials.

It happened within the grounds of Burghley House near Stamford at midday on Saturday - the busiest day of the equestrian event.

Thousands of people were visiting the parkland for the cross country round of the four-day competition.

Burghley House.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man for dangerous driving, failing to stop at an accident, failing to stop when directed and harassment.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed and failing to stop after a road accident.

Both have been released on police bail until December 7.

The dog and pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the Defender Burghley Horse Trials said: “Two people entered the grounds of the event through the Pilsgate entrance on motorbikes into the main event site, where they were quickly apprehended by security staff and arrested by police.

“It did not impact the running of the event.”