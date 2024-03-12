Railway enthusiasts have celebrated the restoration of a signal box which was destroyed in an arson attack.

Nene Valley Railway supporters were devastated when the Orton Mere signal box at Ferry Meadows was targeted 12 months ago.

Two schoolboys were among those to take action, raising £15,000 from a sponsored walk to help fund its repairs.

Nene Valley Railway's honorary president Miranda Rock and chairman Michael Purcell with the two boys who raised money for the refurbishment. Photo: Hayden Sheppard

Harry Cowley and Oliver Walker, who attend Nene Park Academy in Peterborough, were among the special guests to attend a plaque unveiling ceremony on Saturday.

A Thomas locomotive picked up guests from the Wansford station at 9.30am and transported them to the ceremony at Orton Mere.

Driver Paul Roe said: “It was a really good day and Thomas was in fine fettle. There was a crowd of about 100 people waiting for us at Orton Mere to see the unveiling of the plaque.

Thomas steams along the track. Photo: Hayden Sheppard

“It’s amazing to have the signal box fully restored and operational again.”

Nene Valley Railway’s honorary president, Miranda Rock of Burghley House, near Stamford, unveiled the plaque alongside chairman Michael Purcell. Firefighters who tackled the blaze on March 12 last year also attended.

The restoration work was carried out by contractors Tim and James Hobman and volunteers from Nene Valley Railway.

Firefighters who attended the blaze. Photo: Hayden Sheppard

Fundraisers Harry and Oliver each received a civic award from Peterborough City Council in recognition of their support.