A community has celebrated One World Week through art, music and food.

The event hosted by Stamford Fairtrade group included an exhibition of local art in Stamford Arts Centre Gallery, the screening of a short film telling the stories of three Ukrainian women in the UK, plus Fairtrade stalls selling gifts and snacks.

Throughout the week at the St Mary’s Street venue there were interactive displays, and the chance to find out how to take action towards the world being more just, equal and inclusive.

Jan Hetherington admires some of the art in Stamford Arts Centre Gallery during One World Week

Stamford Fairtrade has a website at tinyurl.com/FairtradeStamford