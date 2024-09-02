An artist has decided to do her bit to help the people of Ukraine by organising collections of aid.

Di Kaye, from Stamford, was moved to help by the toll of the ongoing suffering on families in Ukraine.

She hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Di Kaye with some of the collected bedding, towels and clothes for Ukraine

“I thought ‘what if it had been here?’ - it's just ordinary families that are affected,” said Di.

“There are shortages of everything, through no fault of their own, and we all have so much.”

Di put out a call for food and medical supplies.

Di Kaye has also held an art exhibition for Ukraine

“I was very pleased with the result,” she said.

“Then I was asked about clothing and bedding, so Ryhall Post Office gave me contact details so I could arrange a pick up.”

The goods are on the road to Ukraine, but with help from Teresa McLean, Di is now collecting items to fill ‘gift’ shoeboxes for troops and civilians in frontline communities, and Christmas boxes for children.

After receiving donated shoeboxes from a town shop, Di plans to fill them on Wednesday before dispatching them the following Wednesday (September 11).

“I understand that not everyone can fill a box, so I’ve asked for any donation from the list,” she added.

“I told my two five-year-old granddaughters about some of the little children in the Ukraine who have lost all of their toys, and they both immediately gave me some of theirs.

“A wash was all the toys needed to look like new again.”