An artist who was commissioned to paint for the lord mayor of London has described it as the ‘pinnacle’ of his career.

Graham Cooke from Stamford was asked to paint the Lady Daphne, an 101-year-old boat which was bought by Michael Mainelli, lord mayor of London, and his wife in 1996.

Together they embarked on a program of restoration before selling it in 2017.

Graham Cooke presented a painting to the lord mayor of London. Photo: Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers

Graham Cooke, 78, said: “For me it is a pinnacle for my time as an artist.”

The painting was presented by the master of the Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers, of which Graham is a member, to the lord mayor and his wife at a banquet in London on May 7.

“It was a bit daunting doing a painting but he was quite emotional about it,” said Graham, a former engineering officer in the RAF.

“I got a hug from the lord mayor. How many people can say they have had a mayoral hug?”

Graham retired from the RAF in 2001 having served for 39 years and three months, and now paints full time from his studio at home in Lonsdale Road.

Many of his paintings have been made into cards and limited edition prints with sales raising more than £14,000 for RAF charities.

Eighteen of his original paintings hang in RAF messes and crew rooms.



