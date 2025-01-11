People of all ages can prepare to be entertained and amused at an arts centre in the days and weeks ahead.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street has a programme that includes interactive workshops, comedy shows, poetry, music and theatre performances.

Younger visitors can enjoy a sensory exploration of the seasons with Persephone on Thursday, February 20. The performance, aimed at pre-schoolers and their families, has Persephone and her animal friends guiding their audience through the changes in nature.

Persephone is aimed at preschoolers

For older children, The Mystery of Stamford Arts Centre is an interactive event on Thursday, April 10. Navigating through secrets and surprises and combining live board game elements with a thrilling evidence hunt, members of the audience will become detectives for the afternoon.

Family-friendly workshops take place led by creative play specialist Hannah Peacock including a storytelling and craft workshop on Saturday, February 22, followed by an Easter craft morning on Thursday, April 17.

Jazz In The Cellar Bar continues with performances from Tony Kofi’s Tenor Legacy on Friday (January 10), Koko Collective on February 7, Dave O’Higgins on March 7, and Me and Mr Jones on April 11.

Pianist Pascal Rogé

Fans of Jazz in the Cellar Bar might also recognise the sounds of award-winning jazz vocalist and long time Radio 2 and Jazz FM broadcaster Clare Teal. The Clare Teal 5 on Friday, February 21, is a collaboration between Clare and her regular quartet of some of the UK’s finest jazz musicians.

A performance of French pianism from Pascal Rogé will take place on Saturday, April 12. Rogé is known for his expressive performances and, as one of the world’s greatest interpreters of French piano music, will lead an evening saturated with a selection of France’s finest.

Stamford Shoestring Theatre presents a darkly comic depiction of controversial social issues and prejudice in Britain. A Taste of Honey explores the friendship, love and hope at the heart of working-class England. See it between Tuesday, March 4 and Saturday, March 8.

Aspiring detectives might enjoy Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act with a powerful theatrical evening unfolding. The play’s sole actor, Nigel Miles-Thomas, will play the 14 characters who tell the tale.

Sherlock Holmes - The Last Act

As well as the regular Pint of Poetry evening on the last Wednesday of each month in the Gallery Bar, poet Luke Wright returns with a new set of poems that get to grips with the idea of Joy on Friday, April 11.

The next Stamford Poet Laureate competition will take place in April, with the final on Wednesday, April 30. Details of how enter before the closing date on April 18 are available on the Stamford Arts Centre website.

For full details of upcoming performances and events at Stamford Arts Centre, visit www.stamfordartscentre.com.

Luke Wright - Joy

Call 01780 763 203 or visit the box office open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10am until 2pm.