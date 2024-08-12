People got creative with plant-based paints during a village arts weekend.

Parishioners from St Stephen’s Church in Carlby hosted the two-day to event to raise money towards a mains water supply and accessible toilet.

The church currently has neither and money raised previously for the project had to spent on urgent roof repairs.

Pauline Crampin with some of her paintings. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The weekend event included a chance for visitors to have a go at different art projects, with people particularly keen to try the paints made from spinach and other plants.

Organiser Pauline Crampin said: “We had a lovely time and everyone who came really enjoyed it. I’d like to thank everyone who worked so hard. We all love our little church and it has a strong congregation.”

Artwork, gift cards and homemade produce were sold during the event helping to raise £500. Pauline’s artwork will remain on show in the church for a few more weeks for anyone to view.

The building work will cost £76,000 and a further £29,000 is needed. Future fundraising plans include a bridge tea and Christmas craft workshop.