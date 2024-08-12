St Stephen’s Church in Carlby hosts art weekend
People got creative with plant-based paints during a village arts weekend.
Parishioners from St Stephen’s Church in Carlby hosted the two-day to event to raise money towards a mains water supply and accessible toilet.
The church currently has neither and money raised previously for the project had to spent on urgent roof repairs.
The weekend event included a chance for visitors to have a go at different art projects, with people particularly keen to try the paints made from spinach and other plants.
Organiser Pauline Crampin said: “We had a lovely time and everyone who came really enjoyed it. I’d like to thank everyone who worked so hard. We all love our little church and it has a strong congregation.”
Artwork, gift cards and homemade produce were sold during the event helping to raise £500. Pauline’s artwork will remain on show in the church for a few more weeks for anyone to view.
The building work will cost £76,000 and a further £29,000 is needed. Future fundraising plans include a bridge tea and Christmas craft workshop.