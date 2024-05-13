A sports club with about 300 members is making tennis accessible to more people.

Stamford Tennis Club has launched sessions for the disabled and impaired at its hard courts off Conduit Road.

The two sessions held so far have been attended by 10 participants from Stamford Day Centre in Ryhall Road.

Felix Beech, head coach at Stamford Tennis Club

Felix Beech, head coach, said: “As a club we want to be more inclusive.

“It was a nice atmosphere and great to have different people attend.

“Some people with disabilities have never experienced tennis, or even sport.

“For others they could have attained a disability later in life so it's really nice to get them out and playing.”

Felix, who joined as head coach last year, was a member of the club for 13 years and went on to play competitively. The 26-year-old now coaches at Stamford Endowed Schools, where he was a former pupil.

Felix, with other club members completed training with Bright Ideas for Tennis, a charity aiming to make the sport inclusive to all, which he described as a ‘learning curve’.

The first session, held at the end of April, included learning the rules of the game and serving, although Felix noted it ‘didn’t always look like traditional tennis’.

“Firstly it was about making good contact,” he said.

“That’s the most satisfying - if you can whack a ball you will be happy straight away.”

Among the players were a wheelchair user, a blind person and a person with Down Syndrome.

Felix tailors the coaching tips to be suited to each individual, based on their skills.

“I modified it so everyone could have a go,” he said.

“Although I had to make it harder and add some extra challenges.”

Despite some initial apprehension, Felix describes the first session as ‘amazing’ with lots of positive feedback.

As more interest is shown, the club will look to put on extra sessions.

The disability tennis sessions are held fortnightly on Fridays between 11am to 12pm.

For more information, visit: tinyurl.com/StamfordTennisClub.



