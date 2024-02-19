A yoga class raised money for people affected by war.

A donation-only class took place at the Stamford Unity Centre, organised by the town’s diversity group and yoga teacher Marleni Flores, to raise money for the Oxfam International Gaza Appeal.

Marleni is a certified yoga teacher who lived in the middle east for more than 10 years. She currently lives and teaches yoga in the Stamford and Rutland area.

During the class, participants practiced traditional hatha yoga flow ending with an intentional candle meditation circle.

Marleni said: “As we moved and breathed, we activated solidarity for all oppressed people that struggle day-to-day for their survival, freedom and dignity.

“We used our bodies and voices to raise awareness for Gaza and its 2 million people displaced from their homeland.

“Our intention was solidarity and love for the people of Palestine.”

The class raised £110 for the Oxfam International Gaza Appeal.

Marleni added: “Our main intention was to raise awareness to the current situation.”