Former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard has joined a school’s coaching team for the rest of the academic year.

The Ashes-winning bowler has become a guest coach at Stamford School for the spring and summer terms and will work with interim head of cricket, Josh Weller.

Hoggard, who won 93 caps for England, will advise on technical skills and mental aspects of the game to help the school’s young cricketers develop resilience and strategic thinking.

The school’s cricket programme has produced a number of current professionals, including Pakistan and Yorkshire captain Shan Masood, Kent all-rounder Joey Evison, and Leicestershire bowler Josh Hull who made his England debut last season.

Hoggard, who also runs his own cookery school, Hoggy’s Grill, at Rutland Nursery, in Manton, said he was excited to join the school.

“Cricket has been a huge part of my life, and I’m looking forward to sharing the knowledge and experience I’ve gained with the talented young players at Stamford,” he said.

Hoggard took 248 wickets in 67 Test matches for England and was a stubborn tail-end batter

“The school has a strong tradition of sporting excellence, and I’m thrilled to contribute to that by helping these students develop their skills and grow, both as athletes and individuals.”

“Cricket teaches essential life skills like teamwork, resilience, and strategic thinking—values that extend far beyond the classroom and help shape well-rounded individuals.”

The former Leicestershire captain has already delivered several early morning net sessions as the school gears up for a busy season.

Mark Nasey, director of sport at Stamford School, said: “We are incredibly proud that cricket at Stamford has grown tremendously over the past decade.

“Matthew's knowledge, experience, and rapport with the students is already proving to be exceptionally valuable.

“Cricket is a cornerstone of our school sporting calendar, with over 200 fixtures each summer and a comprehensive co-curricular programme spanning all three terms.

“Students of all abilities are encouraged to participate, with inclusive programmes for boys and girls, and opportunities to compete at every level.”