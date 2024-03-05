Police have arrested two men on suspicion of a number of offences including assault and criminal damage.

Officers from Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Policing Team arrested two men in Wymondham on Saturday (March 2) in relation to an ongoing investigation.

One of the alleged incidents happened in a field off Ashwell Road, Oakham at about 2.30pm on Saturday, January 6.

Leicestershire Police seize a car in Wymondham

The victims reported they had been dragged to the ground by a group of men.

A second incident involved reports that a car was followed by three other vehicles and had its windscreen smashed in the Stainby area, near Colsterworth on Saturday, January 13.

A vehicle containing drugs was recovered by police in Wymondham on Saturday, and the driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and of criminal damage in Lincolnshire on January 13.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault which us alleged to have occurred on January 6 and an incident of criminal damage in the Lincolnshire area on January 13.

They were both released pending further enquiries.

In a post on Facebook, an officer from the rural policing team said: “We are aware of various social media videos circulating in which offences are suspected of being committed.

“It is alleged that these individuals are associated with hunt activities although we cannot confirm at this time.”

They added: “As we move forward, please rest assured that we remain committed to upholding the law without fear or favour and protecting our wider rural community.”

Officers have urged people not to speculate on social media.