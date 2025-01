Burghley Park will be closed to visitors due to strong winds during Storm Éowyn.

The Stamford parkland will be closed tomorrow (Friday, January 24) as gusts of wind are forecast to reach 52mph.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds, issued by The Met Office, is in place for most of the day.

A storm is forecast to bring disruption. Photo: Met Office

The closure affects all areas of the parkland as well as The Orangery Restaurant, Garden Café and car park.