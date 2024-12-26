An attractive Grade II-listed house is on the market.

The detached period property is located on West End Road, Maxey, and is set on three floors. It includes four bedrooms, two with en suites, and a garden room.

On the ground floor, the hallway opens to the kitchen, dining room and garden room. Through these rooms are the utility, snug and lounge.

The fitted kitchen has been installed with a central island, range-style cooker and Belfast sink.

Across the hall, the dining room features a stone inglenook fireplace and multi-fuel woodburner, as well as exposed timber mantle and wood flooring.

The garden room overlooks the back garden and has an exposed stone wall, flagstone floor and French doors.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms, with the fourth on the second floor. All bedrooms have exposed beams, and two have en suite facilities. This includes the master bedroom, which also features dormer windows looking out to the front and back gardens.

At the front of the property there is a gated drive and double garage with electric roller doors. The back garden is mostly laid to lawn and includes a patio, raised flower borders and an exposed stone wall.

The property is on the market for £950,000. For further details or to arrange a viewing call Briggs Residential on 01778 349300.