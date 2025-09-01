Audi stolen from property in Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, during early-morning burglary
Published: 15:19, 01 September 2025
A car was stolen from a Stamford property during an early-morning burglary.
The theft of a grey Audi RS4 in Boyfield Crescent was at about 3am.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity or seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.
Anyone with information — including CCTV, doorbell camera, or dash cam footage — is asked to contact the investigating officer, DC Jack McGhee, at jack.mcghee@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 42 of September 1 in the subject line.