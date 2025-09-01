A car was stolen from a Stamford property during an early-morning burglary.

The theft of a grey Audi RS4 in Boyfield Crescent was at about 3am.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity or seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.

A car was stolen from a property in Boyfield Crescent, Stamford. Picture: Google Maps and iStock

Anyone with information — including CCTV, doorbell camera, or dash cam footage — is asked to contact the investigating officer, DC Jack McGhee, at jack.mcghee@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 42 of September 1 in the subject line.