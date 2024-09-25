An author who dedicated decades of her life to writing children’s books is celebrating turning 100.

Kathleen Tuck, a resident at The Cedars Care Home in Bourne, was joined by family for a Champagne reception to celebrate her centenary.

She also received a letter from the King in recognition of the landmark birthday.

Kathleen Tuck received a letter from the King

Kathleen said: “What a very special day and to share it with my family was just wonderful.”

Kathleen was born in Surrey on September 1, 1924 and was one of four children.

She started writing at a very early age, having her first short story published before she was 16, writing under her maiden name Kathleen O’Farrell.

During the war she worked in Downing Street, in a secretarial position for a Government agency before moving to Sussex where she combined bringing up a large family with writing children’s books and poetry.

She continued to write well into her eighties and now shares stories with 21 grandchildren and, as she says, ‘too many to count’ great children.

Her daughter Caroline said: “Kath is and has been a fantastic mother and friend to so many over the past 100 years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”



