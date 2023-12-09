A volunteer who keeps his town tidy for others has received a civic award.

David Morris and his springer spaniel Oscar are a regular sight on Stamford Recreation Ground, where David has been litter picking in recent years.

The former Stamford High School caretaker, whose daughter Amanda ran Mandy’s Flowers in the town, was encouraged into the voluntary role by fellow Stamfordian Neil McIvor, founder of the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers group.

Neil McIvor, mayor Andy Croft, David Morris and Nina Van Dyck

David was invited to the town hall in St Mary’s Street on Monday (December 4) for afternoon tea with Andy Croft, mayor of Stamford and was presented with a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the town.

David and Andy were joined by Neil, and by Nina Van Dyck, who also litter picks around town.

“Pleasantly shocked” by the recognition, David said he would be finding a special place to display his award - a town crest mounted on a wooden plaque.

David's certificate of appreciation from the mayor, on behalf of the town

He said: “I enjoy getting up early and taking Oscar along, and often meet people who have had a few drinks and ended up on the Rec all night!

“I pick up any litter people have left, empty the bins if they're full, and have a chat with people.

“I’ll keep doing it for as long as I can.”

David, who is a fit and active 78-year-old, was born in Tinwell Road and has lived in several houses in Stamford over the years.

Mayor Andy Croft and David Morris

He started an apprenticeship at Blackstone’s engineering in the town, but decided it wasn’t for him, and then enjoyed having “many different jobs” during his working life.

Since retiring he has kept busy and is a keen gardener. The house he shares with wife, Jean, in King’s Road is much-admired for its displays and arrays of hanging baskets, especially in summer.

Thanking David for his tireless volunteering in the town, Coun Croft said: “You’re a ‘perennial’ when it comes to looking after Stamford.

“You are also like a community police officer, talking to people and keeping an eye on them. We need people like you in Stamford.”

