A former museum curator has been rewarded for the contributions he has made to his hometown.

John Smith managed Stamford Museum for nearly 20 years and established a local archive for the Rutland and Stamford Mercury, which continues to preserve copies of the newspaper dating from the 1700s.

On Monday evening a presentation was made by members of Stamford Town Council, who wanted to formally recognise John’s work to preserve and showcase a town he moved to more than half a century ago.

Sam Smith receiving the Stamford shield on behalf of his father, John Smith, from town mayor Amanda Wheeler. Photo: Iliffe Media

Ill health meant John was unable to attend the presentation and so his son, Sam Smith, accepted the gift - a Stamford town shield - on his father’s behalf.

Speaking at the presentation, mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler reflected on the huge body of work John has undertaken for the town, which has included developing Stamford Museum during the 1970s, 80s and 90s, culminating in it moving it to its own premises in Broad Street, and helping to establish conservation areas within Stamford to preserve notable features and architecture.

She added: “John came just the other evening to our first exhibition of historical posters and playbills upstairs in the court room of the town hall, and it meant a lot to us to see him there and feel he is behind what we are doing.”

Receiving the shield on John’s behalf, Sam said: “I wish, in one sense, I was not here tonight, although if my father had been able to come, I would obviously have joined him, to see him collect this gift.

“Although it is a difficult time for my father at the moment, he will be absolutely overjoyed by this.

“There is no doubt my father has done an enormous amount for Stamford, but Stamford has done an enormous amount for him too.

“I want to thank everyone here for this award and more generally the people of Stamford.”

John received the British Empire Medal in 2012 for his contribution to preserving the heritage of the town.