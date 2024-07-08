An award winning chef and his wife have taken over the running of a popular village pub and restaurant.

Max and Suzanne Warren are looking forward to meeting customers old and new at the Golden Pheasant at Etton.

For Max it will be a return to the village he grew up in and where his parents still live. In fact his first experience of catering was at the age of 14 when he worked as a kitchen porter at the nearby Werrington’s Cherry House restaurant.

From left, Gav Kennedy, Max and Suzanne Warren, and Martin Brook.

Since then his career has taken him all over the world including spells at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall and at Lucern in Switzerland where he worked with a two-star Michelin chef. He also spent time at the Travellers Club in London where he won a young chef of the year award.

For a brief spell in 2011 he worked at the Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough before leaving to spend time in Australia gaining experience in a fine dining establishment.

Suzanne has an extensive career in restaurants and bars - most recently in London where she was a senior general manager of a pub group.

Max said: “Our menu will offer excellent food and will feature locally grown ingredients“

Suzanne added “We are planning a full range of beers and wines which we hope will appeal to a wide selection of customers“

The Golden Pheasant has been closed for two weeks for handover work and plans to open again this weekend (July 13) with further refurbishment works planned for the New Year. The couple have big plans to make sure it continues to be a big community asset.

In fact regulars are celebrating the fact that two villagers - Martin Brook and Gav Kennedy - have formed a company Broken Inns to buy the leasehold, leaving Max and Suzanne in charge of day to day affairs.