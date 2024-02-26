A golfer has been named as one of the top children’s coaches in the world.

Darren Game received the award from US Kids Golf – a global organisation dedicated to developing young people’s golfing skills.

He runs Lincs Junior Golf Academy from his hometown of Bourne and teaches youngsters at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford.

Darren Game of Burghley Park Golf Club (right) with Dan Van Horn from US Kids Golf

Darren, 52, said: "I don't class my job as work. It's a privilege to have such a positive impact on children and to inspire them to do better.

"It's great to give them the opportunity to learn more about themselves through golf and to learn a sport for life."

The Top 50 Kids Coach award celebrates coaches who have excelled in developing their players, fostering a positive environment and using the best available resources to help advance their students. Winners were announced at the end of 2023 and they travelled to America to collect their awards last month.

Darren has been coaching children for the past 12 years, having first picked up a club at the age of four. He was a junior member of Burghley Park Golf Club and has gone full circle by returning as a coach.