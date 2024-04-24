Scouts from across Stamford and Bourne took part in a service to celebrate St George’s Day.

More than 40 members, ranging in age of from six to 80, joined the event at Stamford Methodist Church on Sunday (April 21) to celebrate the patron saint of scouting.

The Rev Andrew Hollins led the service which included a promise renewal and the presentation of 10 awards.

Stamford and Bourne District Scouts took part in a St George's Day service

Stamford and Bourne’s district commissioner Trevor Watson made the presentations.

Fourteen-year-old Jamie Thomson, from 2nd Stamford Town Scouts, received his Chief Scout’s Gold Award - the highest award a scout can earn.

Wood Badges were presented to Julie Evison Williams from Stamford, Steve Thomas from Thurlby and Tracy Sawyer from Bourne for completing their leadership training

Trevor Watson presents the Chief Scout's Gold Award to Jamie Thomson

Roy Miskelly received a 30-year service award. He originally joined the 20th Carlisle scout troop in 1958 and now runs the district scout shop at Wake House in Bourne.

Luke Houghton earned a good service award for his role as a district trustee, Neil Wotherspoon and Jan Simmonds received 10-year awards for their time with 2nd Stamford Town Scouts while five-year awards were given to Julie Evison Williams of Stamford and Ketton Explorers and Ann Warren of Bourne Ringstone Beavers.

District chairman Howard Nelson also took the opportunity to present a cheque to members of 2nd Stamford Town Scouts from the Toyota Community Fund. The £1,750 will help with plans to build a new scout headquarters in Empingham Road. Former scout Sam Simmonds had applied on behalf of the group.

Roy Miskelly (right) receives a 30-year service award from Trevor Watson

2nd Stamford Town Scouts received a donation from the Toyota Community Fund

Flag bearers from Stamford and Bourne District

