Graffiti has been sprayed outside a theatre where controversial performer Katie Hopkins is due to appear tonight (Wednesday).

Her Batsh*t Bonkers Britain Tour will arrive at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre this evening for a three-night run.

“Bigots this way”, “racists welcome here” and “bigotry is lols” are among the phrases which have been daubed across the pavement in Broad Street this morning.

Graffiti has appeared outside the theatre.

It isn’t the first time Katie’s appearance in the town has sparked outrage.

In 2022 more than 500 people signed a petition entitled 'Katie Hopkins is not welcome in Stamford' claiming that hate speech should not be encouraged or profited from.

At the time theatre manager Judith Mackie defended the booking, stating that the venue has to put on a wide variety of shows that appeal to as wide a demographic as possible.

Katie Hopkins performed in Stamford in 2023.

She said: “This inevitably means we will host some performances that some people take exception to. Where this is the case, we can only hope that people understand that not all shows can appeal to all people, and while a specific show may be objectionable to you, another show that you may wish to see could be objectionable to someone else.

“Were we to refuse to book a performance on the grounds that someone, somewhere might find the contents of that performance objectionable, then we would likely have to consider closing the doors for good.”

All of Katie’s performances in Stamford this week have sold out.

Promotional material for the show says: “Katie’s daily ‘Batsh*t Bonkers’ briefing is now the most trusted source of news for those wanting a speedy update on what’s actually going on, with a side order of snark and laughter. Whether it’s poking fun at sickly sweet celebrities, sticking two fingers up at hypocrites in charge, or tearing herself a new one, Katie is unapologetically bold. This is a laugh out loud escape for all the adults in your family.”

A petition titled 'Katie Hopkins is not welcome in Stamford' was launched in 2022 when the controversial performer was booked.

Katie said: “For almost 20 years in the public eye I have stayed true to my beliefs. I am beyond thrilled to have a platform on which to shine a light about the things that matter to regular people in the UK. I have no paymaster and no one to please. I’m here telling it like it is because I really want people to know they are not alone. Being a part of this tour is not about me; it’s about knowing you belong. And together we will laugh hard at the insanity that surrounds.”

Katie became a household name after appearing on the third series of The Apprentice in 2007. She went on to become a newspaper columnist and political commentator.

Katie Hopkins performs at Stamford Corn Exchange

