Teenagers acting ‘aggressively’ in a town centre are being identified using CCTV.

Police have received reports of a group of youngsters hanging around Stamford High Street causing trouble in the evenings.

Loud swearing, pulling up flowers planted by Stamford In Bloom volunteers, and performing ‘wheelies’ on bikes near pedestrians are among the anti-social behaviours witnessed.

CCTV in Stamford High Street

Stamford Town Council was told on Tuesday (April 23) that CCTV footage was being scrutinised with school staff to identify the culprits.

Police will then pay a visit to the teenagers’ parents.

Jane Kingman, a town councillor who also sits on South Kesteven District Council, said: “I’m concerned about the High Street, where young teenagers on bikes are doing wheelies and pulling flowers out of the containers by St Michael’s Church.

“I saw a lady from a shop come out and shout at them and they were aggressive.”

She added that at 6.45pm - just a few minutes before the council meeting - they were “pulling flowers out of pots and effing and blinding”.

Town councillor Yvette Díaz-Muñoz said: “I know the people you are referring to and have reported them to Ingmar [PC Collinson of Stamford Police].

“He has said we are able to request PCSO Everitt to come down from Grantham to stop the youths and look at CCTV.

“Police are sharing images with local schools to identify the teenagers, visit their homes and issue warning letters.”

Town and district councillor Rhea Rayside said if anyone sees anti-social behaviour in the High Street then it will also be caught on CCTV.

“They should make a note of the time they see an incident and report it to the police,” she said.

“This helps them find footage of the individuals and identify them.”

Town councillor Kelham Cooke, one of Stamford’s two representatives on Lincolnshire County Council, said an extra £2 million was being given to Lincolnshire by the Government to help fund policing.

Stamford Town Council is working with the county council too enforce a vehicle ban in High Street between 10am and 4pm. This would involve tickets being issued to those breaking the rules. An option to add bollards at either end of the High Street has not been decided.

If you have seen anti-social behaviour in Stamford High Street, report the time, date and nature of the incident to Lincolnshire Police using 101 online or by phoning 101.