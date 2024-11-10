A Land Rover left in front of a town war memorial threatened to scupper a Remembrance Day parade involving hundreds of people.

Signs are put up well in advance of the annual parade of military personnel and veterans, reminding drivers not to park in Broad Street, Stamford.

But two 4x4s were left in a prominent position this morning (Sunday, November 10), and there was concern they could be a security risk.

The Land Rover that sparked a minor security alert

Police were involved in finding the owners of the vehicles - particularly the Land Rover, which was blocking people’s view of the parade as well as being very close to the war memorial where wreaths were to be laid by dignitaries.

Having contacted the owner, who is understood to be local to the area, police officers were satisfied that the vehicle was not a bomb threat, and the parade went ahead. Local RAF and Army personnel, Royal British Legion veterans, cadets and Stamford Brass band simply marched around the vehicle.

The other vehicle left in Broad Street, a black Range Rover, was on the other side of steps to Browne’s Hospital, and was less of a liability.

A Range Rover was also caught up in the crowd on the other side of Browne's Hospital steps

The fact that the parade involved military personnel, a large number of dignitaries including Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns, as well as many hundreds of onlookers, is what made organisers and police consider the event a slightly raised risk for an act of terrorism.

The parade had to continue around the muddy vehicle

Once underway, the Remembrance Day parade and service in Stamford was undisturbed. More photos and a full write up will follow.