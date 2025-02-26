Rumours have been swirling that a high-end British bakery and coffee shop chain is moving into town.

With work well underway to turn the former Wilko in Stamford High Street into two units, residents are keen to know which businesses will be moving in.

There has been talk that Gail’s, a London-based British bakery and coffee shop chain, would be opening in one of the units.

Stamford High Street

However, a spokesperson for the bakery confirmed today (February 26) there aren’t any current plans to open in Stamford.

Gavin Hynes from Eddisons, which has been responsible for finding businesses to fill the building, says national retailers are lined up to move in.

A local business owner had shown interest in one of the units initially, but has since changed their mind.

What businesses would you like to see move in? Let us know in the comments.





