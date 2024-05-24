An afternoon burglary in a quiet village has sparked a police appeal to trace the balaclava-clad suspects.

Four men were involved in the break-in at a house in West Street, Easton-on-the-Hill, near Stamford, on Wednesday (May 22).

They entered the home at about 3.30pm by smashing a kitchen window and letting themselves in at the back of the property.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses

After helping themselves to cash and jewellery, they left in a blue VW Golf which has been described by witnesses as ‘high powered’.

One man was slim, white, and in his early 20s.

The other three were fatter - described as stocky - and wore balaclavas. One wore a blue denim jacket.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the village on Wednesday afternoon, or who may have been offered jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 24000301572 when providing information to make sure it gets to the right person quickly.