It wasn’t just Balearic music Classic Ibiza brought on Saturday night but the weather to match.

The event made a triumphant return to Burghley House near Stamford with a capacity crowd enjoying a five-hour journey of the very best house music by Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, with beautiful sunshine to make concert-goers really feel the Ibizean vibes.

Performing 16 new orchestrations in a set of over 40 dance classics, the show clearly hit a chord with the Lincolnshire crowd, with one attendee saying: “You blew us away!!! Utterly amazing.”

The concert began at 5.30pm with a Chill-Out DJ Set, as the crowd settled into the show’s family-friendly atmosphere over their picnics or food from local vendors.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices also had a stall selling glow sticks and tutus, while concertgoers could also have their faces adorned with glitter or gems. Many had also gotten into the spirit of the evening, wearing glowing capes or light-up shoes or headwear.

Concert-goers at Classic Ibiza 2024 at Burghley House. Photo: David Evans Photography

Simone Kaye performing at Classic Ibiza 2024

Classic Ibiza 2024 at Burghley House near Stamford

Former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis then took control of the decks for his Afro/Latin House Set, which included a live jamming session with members of the USO. Next up, USO and former Ibiza Rocks resident, DJ Krystal Roxx, took centre stage for the San Miguel Sundowner Set, reinventing iconic dance tracks including Go (Moby), Unfinished Sympathy (Massive Attack), Missing (Everything But The Girl), What Is Love (Haddaway), Rhythm Is A Dancer (Snap!), You Don’t Know Me (Armand Van Helden), For An Angel (Paul van Dyke), We Come 1 (Faithless), Children (Robert Miles) and Needin’ U (David Morales).

USO took a break during Krystal Roxx’s Deep House DJ Set. They were then reunited on stage for the Dance Set, performing these knock-out tracks, accompanied by an incredible laser light show: Don’t You Want Me (Felix), Castles In The Sky (Ian Van Dahl), Pump Up The Jam (Technotronic), Superstylin’ (Groove Armada), The Key, The Secret (Urban Cookie Collective), Zombie Nation (Bass Drifter), Adagio For Strings (Tiësto), Insomnia (Faithless), Breathe (The Prodigy), Gonna Make You Sweat (C and C Music Factory), King Of My Castle (Wamdue Project), Need U 100% (Duke Damont), On A Ragga Tip (SL2), Silence (Dilerium), Anthem (N-Joi), Dirty Cash (Money Talks) (Adventures of Stevie V), Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) (Crystal Waters), Space Cowboy (Jamiroquai), U Sure Do (Strike), I’m Not Alone (Calvin Harris), Freed From Desire (Gala), Not Over Yet (Grace).

DJ Krystal Rox performs at Classic Ibiza 2024 at Burghley House. Photo: David Evans Photography

Laser lights at Classic Ibiza 2024 at Burghley House. Photo: David Evans Photography

Stephen Hussey performs at Classic Ibiza 2024 at Burghley House. Photo: David Evans Photography

The concert then drew to a close at 11pm following an encore of these firm Classic Ibiza favourites: Born Slippy (Underworld), Waiting All Night (Rudimental), Sandstorm (Darude).

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “What a way to mark our return to the absolutely stunning grounds of Burghley House.

“A huge shout out goes to Urban Soul Orchestra, our DJs and crew for serving up a delicious taste of the White Isle right here in Lincolnshire.

Picnics at Classic Ibiza 2024

Classic Ibiza 2024 at Burghley House near Stamford

Classic Ibiza 2024 at Burghley House near Stamford

Classic Ibiza 2024 at Burghley House near Stamford

Classic Ibiza 2024 at Burghley House near Stamford

“A massive thank you also goes to our incredible Burghley House audience – you are the ones that bring the Classic Ibiza vibe that makes the show so special. We can’t wait to party with you again next summer.”

Classic Ibiza will return to Burghley House on Saturday, July 26, 2025, with tickets going on sale on Thursday (August 1) at classicibiza.co.uk.

Did you go? What did you think? Share your views in the comments.