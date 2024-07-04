Ballot boxes arrive ready for Rutland and Stamford count

Voters have placed crosses on ballot papers and votes are beginning to arrive ready for counting.

With 86 polling stations having just closed across the new Rutland and Stamford constituency, it will take a little while for all votes to arrive, joining the postal votes which the a team of officials began verifying at 10pm.

Counting will only begin after the verification has been completed.

The first ballot boxes arrive at Casterton College for the Rutland and Stamford count

The count for the Rutland and Stamford seat is taking place at Casterton College in Great Casterton, where parliamentary candidate hopefuls are expected to gather to hear the result just before dawn.

If the result is close, there may be a recount.

The count concludes six weeks of campaigning by six candidates, Emma Baker (Green), Joanna Burrows (Rejoin EU), Chris Clowes (Reform UK), Joe Wood (Lab), James Moore (Lib Dem), and Alicia Kearns (Con).

In the December 2019 election, before the boundary changes, Mr Davies won the Grantham and Stamford seat which incorporated Bourne, with 66% of the vote, while fellow Tory Alicia Kearns was elected to represent the Melton and Rutland seat with 63% of the vote.