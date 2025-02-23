From Winnie the Pooh to Paddington, Britain boasts a number of famous bears.

And soon, one of Lincolnshire’s own could be added to the list.

Sqn Ldr Ted Coningsby is just a few years into his military journey and already the furry fellow has flown with the Red Arrows, taken part in a display for the King’s birthday and has built up a huge following on social media.

Ted Coningsby

His story began in 2019 when he was won in a raffle at St Gilbert School’s in Stamford by Kimberly Yarlett, now 16.

A few months later, when covid lockdown was enforced across the country, Kimberly gave him to her mum Claire’s partner Nikos Nikos who wanted to spread cheer by filling an entire bridge in Peterborough with teddy bears.

He said: “I just wanted to put a smile on people’s faces. Because I didn’t have many myself, I put out an appeal and ended up with bags of teddy bears.

Claire Lane and Nikos Nikos

“Afterwards, I decided to keep Ted because there was just something about him.”

On his first day back to work as a wedding photographer after the lockdown, Nikos was driving to The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa when the stop lights came on near RAF Coningsby warning that flying was beginning.

He happened to have the bear in his car. Nikos, 47, who had pulled into a layby, said: “I don’t know what came over me but I decided to make a video of Ted watching the Typhoon.

Ted Coningsby

“I posted it on Facebook and it went crazy. After the wedding I decided to research RAF Coningsby.”

The station opened in November 1940 for use in the Second World War and has since been home to a number of squadrons.

Its history piqued Nikos’ interest and he returned to make a second video, which he posted into a plane spotters’ group.

Ted Coningsby

This was noticed by a Typhoon pilot, who offered to take Ted on a flight. This was filmed and shared on YouTube.

“It progressed at that point,” said Nikos. “People were loving the YouTube videos where we went live and I gave him a personality.

“I decided to become a broadcaster - like a military version of The Sooty Show.”

He added: “Of course it looks a bit strange someone holding a bear watching planes but I always make sure to contact the base to let them know what I’m doing.

“I say I’m a live broadcaster in military aviation - it attracts people with the bear because it makes it different. Ninety-nine per cent of people love it.”

Nikos Nikos and Claire Lane

The YouTube channel called Ted Coningsby now has more than 80,000 subscribers, plus 6,500 on a Facebook page bearing his name.

Nikos has filmed at or near dozens of RAF bases in Lincolnshire and across the country.

As the channel began to amass a following, Nikos was able to leave his job and pursue a full time career in social media.

“I pinch myself when I’m driving along and realise this is now my life,” he said.

“There are people going through PTSD and veterans who are suffering, saying they were going to end their lives but found my channel and feel like they have been given a second chance.

“It’s really overwhelming when I meet people that it has helped.”

Ted, who was bestowed the rank of squadron leader by Nikos, has a notable military CV including flying in a Red Arrows display and on a flypast for King Charles’ birthday.

He has spent almost 19 hours in the skies aboard Lancaster, Typhoon and Grob Tutor aircraft.

“Ted was technically founded in Stamford,” said Nikos, who lives in Peterborough.

“He is one-of-a-kind, which makes it quite scary when I’m giving him to pilots.”

Over the years new characters have been added to the show. Each holds a different military rank, which Nikos uses to delve into military history and facts.

He said: “I’ve always loved history but was never interested in aviation specifically.

“Three years ago I couldn’t have told you when the Second World War started, now every night I’m watching YouTube or reading a book to learn more.

“When I get into a subject, I get deep with it. It’s fascinating and it really goes with the channel - people love it when I start talking about history.”