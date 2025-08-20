A bizarre, alien-like growth has emerged on the banks of the River Welland.

Measuring 40cm across and expanding by the day, the bracket fungus has been spotted on a tree stump close to Albert Bridge in Water Street, Stamford.

Duncan Kirkwood is a member of Langdyke Countryside Trust, a charity that charts and conserves flora, fauna and funga in north-west Cambridgeshire, near Stamford. He is also a member of Deepings Camera Club and, having spotted the growth while on a mission to photograph some of Stamford’s historic architecture, he got down to ground level and captured the mushroom using a wide-angle lens.

A large bracket fungus known as 'chicken of the woods' has been growing in Stamford. Photo: Supplied/Duncan Kirkwood

“It is a very photographic specimen of ‘chicken-of-the-woods’ and quite fascinating to look at,” said Duncan, who has had an interest in fungi for 40 years.

“Fungi are popular subjects among camera club members because they are usually quite colourful and interesting.

“This one will lose its yellow colour and become a whiter shade as it ages. It does look as though something has been nibbling it - maybe rats or rabbits - and it isn’t poisonous, although they can cause allergic reactions.”

The large 'chicken-of-the-woods' mushroom growing near Albert Bridge, Water Street, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

The term bracket fungus is used for those that grown on trees, and Laetiporus sulphureus gets its common name ‘‘chicken-of-the-woods’ from its taste when cooked.

Duncan added: “Specimens have been recorded weighing over 40kg. The Albert Bridge specimen is still expanding and it remains to be seen just how large it becomes as it matures.”

The Wildlife Trusts advises never to eat fungi found in nature unless the identity is 100% certain. The trust’s website adds: “Unless you are with an expert, it is best to leave mushrooms where you find them - that way, others can enjoy their beauty - and go home with a photo instead.”