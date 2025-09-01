Beers and bands went down a storm at a pub’s weekend festival.

From Friday night to Sunday afternoon hundreds of people poured into the marquee at The Crown at Great Casterton, where 30 real ales were being served, sourced from local breweries right up to Loch Lomond in Scotland.

Meanwhile the marquee stage featured an entertaining lineup of singers and bands.

Kirsty Dawson and Dale Desmond serve pints in the marquee bar. Photo: Iliffe Media

Indigo Child performing on stage on Saturday. Photo: Iliffe Media

Kicking off the entertainment on Friday evening was singer Ellie James, while Chris Poole got Saturday started with a feel-good festival soundtrack.

The stage was then home to the Barker family for the afternoon, with bassist and The Jam fan Michael joined by sons Ben (guitar) and Sam (drums), and Stamford singer Nick Harding belting out family-friendly punk and rock classics under the band name ‘Punktuation’.

The Barker brothers remained on stage to play popular covers as the band ‘Indigo Child’, before the Outlaw Eagles helped bring some calm to Saturday evening with hits by American rock legends The Eagles.

Jess Dane with babies Nancy and Phoebe and Lel Nicholls. Photo: Iliffe Media

Landlords Michelle Noll and Stephen Barker. Photo: Iliffe Media

On Sunday Millstone Grit, the all-male a cappella group from Stamford, took the stage before floor-filling roll ’n’ rollers The Houndogs rounded off the event.

Punktuation on stage on Saturday. Photo: Iliffe Media

Doreen and Scott Mathie, Nick and Liz Harding, Flo Leftley-Gynn and Adrian Stevens. Photo: Iliffe Media

