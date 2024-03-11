People are being warned that those they see on the streets begging may not be homeless.

Nine people are sleeping rough in Stamford, Grantham, Bourne, the Deepings and the villages of South Kesteven, according to the district council’s latest count.

“It is important to note that individuals seen begging in the daytime are not necessarily rough sleepers and some have access to accommodation but choose to beg in order to collect money,” a spokesperson for the council said, adding that because begging is a crime under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, council officials and police are able to intervene.

People begging may not be sleeping rough

“The council has the option to issue an initial warning and then a notice to move them away, which is complaint-led and would apply where someone has been subject to aggression or harassment,” the spokesperson added.

A police warning was issued previously in Stamford urging people not to fall victim to beggars who prey on their good nature.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

When setting a target to reduce the crime of begging in January last year, Sgt Emma Crisp, of Lincolnshire Police, said some people have shelter, food and resources available to them, and see begging as an opportunity to take advantage of the good will of donors, often to fund destructive habits or lifestyles.

“This is a form of criminality that takes advantage of good nature, and in doing so diverts charity away from the most in need,” she said at the time.

Police have dealt with occasional concerns over people begging in South Kesteven. Photo: iStock

The neighbourhood policing team has been speaking to people who were begging, putting them in touch with services that could support them, or issuing warnings.

According to a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police, the result has been fewer public concerns.

“Begging has not been raised recently as a concern in Stamford High Street and is currently sporadic,” they said.

“We were engaging with members of the public only last Tuesday in that area, and begging was not alluded to.

Phil Dilks rough sleeping thumbnail

“Of course, if there are incidents or issues which have not been reported, we would encourage people to do so to enable us to understand the issues that need addressing.”

Selling copies of The Big Issue - which can be seen most days in Stamford High Street - is a legal activity, although rules do apply.

Vendors sell the magazine for £4, having bought copies from the charity for £1.75. They can only charge the cover price and asking for more is classed as begging.

Vendors can also only sell on their designated pitch, which is specified on the badge they carry. They must also stand up when selling, if they are able to do so.

The district council is the lead partner on the delivery of Change4Lincs, a specialist support service for rough sleepers across the county

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for housing, said the were committed to tackling homelessness and rough sleeping.

“Our dedicated, trained staff work with households to help prevent or relieve homelessness, an important role which is a statutory function for all local authorities,” he said.

“Our team conducts outreach sessions, going out in the early hours of the morning across the four districts to seek to engage with rough sleepers to assist them to access the relevant support available to them.”

South Kesteven District Council is dealing with 349 applications from households who are either homeless or threatened with homelessness.

These might be people who have accommodation but feel at risk of losing it, or those sleeping on friends’ sofas, or staying with a family member to avoid having to sleep on the streets.

Anyone concerned about someone over the age of 18 that you have seen sleeping rough, call free on 0800 121 4430.

Do you think begging is an issue in the area? Share your views in the comments.