Children led by the sister of a young boy who died have delivered a petition to Downing Street calling for allergy safety reforms.

Six-year-old Ella Blythe from Stamford, along with friends of her late brother Benedict, handed over the 13,500-signature petition along with a stack of hand-written letters addressed to the prime minister, Kier Starmer.

Etta and friends deliver a petition on allergy safety laws to 10 Downing Street. Photo: Supplied

Benedict died in December 2021, aged five, after suffering anaphylaxis while at Barnack Primary School.

His inquest last month determined he died after a severe allergic reaction to cows milk, which he was given accidentally.

The petition was launched following the inquest and calls for the swift introduction of Benedict’s Law - legislation to ensure all schools implement robust allergy policies, hold spare adrenaline pens, and provide mandatory staff training.

The letters presented alongside it were written by children from across the UK, including many with allergies, and describe their fears, hopes, and calls for change to keep them and their friends safe at school.

Helen Blythe, Benedict and Etta’s mother, set up the Benedict Blythe Foundation and began the campaign for Benedict’s Law following his death.

She said: “Etta and her friends have shown the courage and clarity that adults in power often lack. Their message is simple: no more preventable deaths. We need proper legislation that protects children with allergies in every school.”

The campaign for Benedict’s Law is supported by families, doctors, teachers, and leading allergy organisations who share the view that schools need national standards, not just vague guidance, to prevent further tragedies.

Etta and friends deliver a petition on allergy safety laws to 10 Downing Street. Photo: Supplied

Etta and friends deliver a petition on allergy safety laws to 10 Downing Street. Photo: Supplied

Etta and friends deliver a petition on allergy safety laws to 10 Downing Street. Photo: Supplied

Benedict Blythe with his younger sister, Etta. Photo: supplied

According to research by the Benedict Blythe Foundation, one in three schools do not have an allergy policy, and more than half of schools provide no allergies training for staff.

On average, a school class will have about two children with some sort of food allergy, according to a 2022 study.