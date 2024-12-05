A fairytale character is on a mission to save Christmas in the latest performance by the Stamford Showstoppers.

Little Red Riding Hood’s Christmas Adventure is a festive musical aimed at primary school children.

Starting this weekend, the story follows Little Red Riding Hood as she tries to make her way through the forest to her grandma’s cottage in time for Christmas.

The cast of Little Red Riding Hood.

Unfortunately everything starts to go wrong as the Big Bad Wolf puts obstacles in her way. Plastic rubbish is strewn across the wood and all the decorations have been hidden. Can Red Riding Hood clear up the forest and restore the magic of Christmas?

The show promises plenty of songs, jokes and audience participation along with a lesson on how to care for the environment.

Performances take place on Sunday, December 8 at 2pm, Saturday, December 14 at 11am and 1.30pm, and Sunday, December 15 at 2pm. Tickets cost £9 for adults and £8 for under 16s from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

