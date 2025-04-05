Children wasted no time trying out the new equipment at a village playground.

Ketton Parish Council has spent £60,000 from its community infrastructure levy to upgrade the facilities off Hall Close.

Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness cut the ribbon to mark the opening on Thursday last week (April 3).

Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness cuts the ribbon to open the play area

Within minutes, there were smiles all around as dozens of children played on the new equipment.

Daisy Overton, mum to two-year-old Wilfred, said: “It’s a perfect playground. There’s no main roads nearby and it’s got lovely equipment which is well maintained.

“There is something for everyone whether they are adventurous or a bit cautious.”

Rosie Ryder pushes daughter Eva Ryder-Robertson on the new swings

Laura Wilson, who attended the opening with daughter Clemmie, added: “The children love it.

“It’s also a great community hub for us parents.”

The idea for adding new equipment was first mooted at a parish council meeting two years ago.

Clemmie Wilson, Lottie Giddings, Chester Giddings and Poppy Goodliffe were some of the first to try out the new playground equipment

Following a consultation with families about what equipment they wanted, a roundabout, climbing frame and swings were installed.

Clerk to the parish council Debbie Rolfe said councillors feel proud to have upgraded the park.

She added: “Ketton is well known for its play area - the size of it, how pretty it is and its lovely location.”

Benjamin Seymour has a go on the tractor

There are also plans to put more benches in the park.

Archie enjoys the playground

Wilfred Foster's favourite part of the park was the slide

