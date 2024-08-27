Hundreds of people left Burghley House over the bank holiday weekend with big smiles and full tummies.

The Summer Fine Food Market once again returned to the courtyard of the mansion house near Stamford, running from Saturday until Monday.

Showcasing the best in local and international produce, there was a host of artisan stalls and street food vendors from near and far. Local vendors included Bourne’s The Cheesy Pig and Bulwick’s New Lodge Farm.

Visitors to the Burghley Fine Food Market on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sarah Gibson, Rachel Nicholls and Bailey the dog at the Burghley Fine Food Market on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Damion and Natalie Parker, Sarah Ronaghan and Mark Dow at the Burghley Fine Food Market on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lilly Slater and Amander Raynor at the Burghley Fine Food Market on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Thea Collingwood, seven, and brother and Hugo, five, at the Burghley Fine Food Market on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jessica and Heather Johnson and Patrica Blackburn at the Burghley Fine Food Market on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Clive Parker, Jane Parker, Josh Wells and Sarah Singlehurst from New Lodge Farm in Bulwick at the Burghley Fine Food Market on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sam Smith from Bourne food stall The Cheesy Pig at the Burghley Fine Food Market on Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Head of marketing at Burghley Jennifer Hattam said: “Thank you to everyone who visited the Burghley Fine Food Market over the Bank Holiday weekend, especially those who braved the rain on Saturday.

“Fortunately the weather improved for Sunday and Monday and we welcomed record numbers of visitors to the event over the two days. Visitors enjoyed a vast array of delicious food and drink by a host of artisan stalls and street food vendors from across the region with lots of new exhibitors.

“Usually closed for the build of the upcoming Defender Horse Trials, this year we were able to keep the pedestrian route from Stamford open and it was great to see so many people making use of this route and enjoying a walk before and after visiting the food market.”

The temporary pedestrian route remains open until 8pm on Sunday, September 1, reopening on Tuesday, September 10, following the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.