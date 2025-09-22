A motorcyclist was injured in a town centre accident with a Jaguar car.

The rider of a black Yamaha MT-01 was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the accident at Scotgate in Stamford at about 2.35pm yesterday (Sunday, September 21).

The driver of a grey Jaguar F-type was not injured.

The accident happened in Scotgate, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Police closed the road while emergency services attended, and Scotgate reopened at 6.25pm yesterday.

