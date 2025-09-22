Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Motorcyclist injured in crash with Jaguar car at Scotgate, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:29, 22 September 2025

A motorcyclist was injured in a town centre accident with a Jaguar car.

The rider of a black Yamaha MT-01 was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the accident at Scotgate in Stamford at about 2.35pm yesterday (Sunday, September 21).

The driver of a grey Jaguar F-type was not injured.

The accident happened in Scotgate, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media
The accident happened in Scotgate, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Police closed the road while emergency services attended, and Scotgate reopened at 6.25pm yesterday.

The incident 226 of 21 September.

Accidents Lincs Homepage Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE