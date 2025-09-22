Motorcyclist injured in crash with Jaguar car at Scotgate, Stamford
Published: 10:29, 22 September 2025
A motorcyclist was injured in a town centre accident with a Jaguar car.
The rider of a black Yamaha MT-01 was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the accident at Scotgate in Stamford at about 2.35pm yesterday (Sunday, September 21).
The driver of a grey Jaguar F-type was not injured.
Police closed the road while emergency services attended, and Scotgate reopened at 6.25pm yesterday.
The incident 226 of 21 September.