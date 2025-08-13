Bin day is about to change for many people across the area.

South Kesteven District Council is streamlining routes from the middle of next month, which will involve changes either to people’s collection day, or the time of day bins are emptied.

This will also apply to pink and clear bin bag collections.

Bin days are changing in South Kesteven. Photo: Submitted

The same cycle of weekly collections will continue, with black bin waste collected fortnightly, and the purple-lidded and grey bins alternating in the vacant fortnightly slot.

Green bin garden waste collections will also change for subscribers.

In addition to the letters, details and a printable calendar are online at: southkesteven.gov.uk/binday. Information will also be issued on stickers being attached to bins, and can be found online at: southkesteven.gov.uk/binsupdate

Stickers like this will be put on bins. Photo: Submitted

Richard Wyles, deputy chief executive of South Kesteven District Council, said: “The new collections will start on Monday, September 15, and householders still need to put their bins out by 7.30am on the correct day for their new collection.

“It is the first large-scale change to bin collection rounds in South Kesteven for 12 years, so we urge everyone to read the information we’re supplying and work together to help us make a success of this change.”

Those whose queries are not answered by the information being issued in the letters, stickers and online can call 01476 406544 for assistance, or email recycling@southkesteven.gov.uk