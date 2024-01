Firefighters were called to a village after rubbish in a bin lorry caught alight.

Crews were called to Maltby Close, Wittering at 8am yesterday (Tuesday, January 30).

On arrival they found rubbish in a bin lorry was on fire.

Fire engine. Photo: iStock

The crews, from Dogsthorpe and Stanground, removed the affected rubbish and extinguished the fire.

The cause was accidental.