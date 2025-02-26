A woman who found a pig’s head and trotters dumped in her recycling bins has received a ‘tag of shame’ from the council.

Bettina Bryan has twice found bags containing butchered offcuts in the bins in front of her home in North Street, Stamford, and contacted South Kesteven District Council to investigate.

Responding earlier this month, the councillor responsible for environmental services, Phil Dilks (Ind), said they sympathised with Bettina and that she was “suffering through no fault of her own”. The bags of animal parts were taken away by the council.

Bettina Bryan with the tag that was attached to her silver bin

Yet three weeks later, when her silver recycling bin was emptied, a tag saying ‘Contaminated - wrong items in bin’ was attached to the handle by a bin operative.

Bettina is outraged by the action, and irritated further that none of the reasons listed on the tag were ticked.

According to the council, the tags are to provide ‘helpful advice’ to prevent further contamination of rubbish. Soon after they started to be issued, this time last year, they were dubbed ‘tags of shame’ by residents.

“Having my bin tagged is adding insult to injury,” said Bettina, who had contacted the council initially because she feared the meat was stolen, unfit for consumption and now in the human food chain.

The council had removed the animal waste from Bettina’s bins after she reported it, and had said it would help her to secure her bins to prevent anyone dumping animal parts in there for a third time.

By law, businesses dealing in animal by-products must have sufficient waste disposal for them, and dumping them in someone else’s bin is an offence.

A council spokesperson said that they have been back in touch with Bettina since the tag was left and “continue to support her with any waste and recycling issues”.