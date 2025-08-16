A resident keen for his town’s streets to be in better shape has suggested a three-point plan for improvement.

Daily walks have led Michael Sharpe to monitor the drain grates along Casterton Road and Empingham Road in Stamford, the area he lives.

And he has witnessed a build up of grass cuttings, silt, leaves and other debris, trapping water on the road surface and leading to the junction flooding in front of ‘The Clock House’ in Scotgate.

In a video captured on July 20, the Casterton and Empingham roads junction is flooded, with vehicles sending up head-height sprays of rainwater as they pass.

Michael has been in touch with Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for clearing and jetting gullies and storm drains along the roads before these connect with the foul water sewers.

But despite a recent visit from the council and some ‘jetting’, blockages have reoccurred.

Some of the blocked drains in Empingham Road and Casterton Road, photographed this week. Photo: Iliffe Media

Some drains are so silted up, grass and weeds are growing out of the grates.

In a bid to solve the issue once and for all, Michael suggests three approaches.

“One of the most important things is to stop grass cuttings ending up in the drains,” he said.

Stamford Town Council has moved to a ‘cut and collect’ the clippings policy, to a ‘cut and mulch’ approach. But the longer blades of grass, when left on the verges, can wash into the gullies and block the drains.

Michael Sharpe believes some simple changes could prevent drains becoming blocked and roads flooding. Photo: Iliffe Media

“While the town council might be saving money, more is having to be spent by the county council on clearing up when cuttings block the drains,” said Michael.

“If the cuttings are collected in some areas - just where the verges slope steeply down to the road - they won’t collect in the drain grates.”

A second point Michael makes is that residents should take a minute or two to report problems they see on FixMyStreet.com, which notifies the various councils, including Lincolnshire County Council, when a problem has arisen in their area.

As well as blocked road drains, FixMyStreet.com allows people to report broken street lights, potholes, overgrown paths and other public highways issues.

The third measure Michael is keen to see is greater communication of councils’ forthcoming work schedules, so residents know what’s already in hand, and what isn’t.

Lincolnshire County Council lists pothole patching and road resurfacing at lincolnshire.gov.uk/maintenance/highway-works-programmes, which allows residents to view what’s coming up in each ward area, albeit mainly on a quarterly basis, and what has been done.

However, drainage maintenance is not covered in any detail, with mention of this being ‘yearly’, ‘every two years’, or ‘when required’.

“If people are better informed about what is happening, they know what needs reporting and what doesn’t,” said Michael.