Miniature pony visits Braceborough Hall Care Home near Stamford and Bourne

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 06:00, 25 February 2024

A miniature horse called Harry made sure there were no long faces to be seen – except his own.

He was invited to visit Braceborough Hall Care Home on Tuesday (February 20) to entertain residents, who had the opportunity to groom his long, flowing mane and enjoy seeing his toothy ‘smile’.

Blond-haired Harry is used to meeting new people, and is part of a small team of working animals known as ‘For the Love of Ponies’.

Harry saying 'Hi' to a resident
Carol Jackson, activities coordinator at Braceborough Hall, said: “Our residents were a little surprised to see a little horse stroll into the lounge but enjoyed feeding him treats, grooming him, and Harry seemed to enjoy the attention he was receiving too.”

Harry knows how to spread happiness
Harry brought a lot of joy
It was a surprising sight - but a fun one
Residents enjoyed giving the miniature horse plenty of fuss
Harry gives the camera a grin
That fringe got everywhere
Harry is used to being gentle with the people he visits
A little treat is shared
Harry has his mane groomed
Braceborough Hall is home to 25 residents and is located in the village of Braceborough, between Stamford and Bourne.

