Miniature pony visits Braceborough Hall Care Home near Stamford and Bourne
A miniature horse called Harry made sure there were no long faces to be seen – except his own.
He was invited to visit Braceborough Hall Care Home on Tuesday (February 20) to entertain residents, who had the opportunity to groom his long, flowing mane and enjoy seeing his toothy ‘smile’.
Blond-haired Harry is used to meeting new people, and is part of a small team of working animals known as ‘For the Love of Ponies’.
Carol Jackson, activities coordinator at Braceborough Hall, said: “Our residents were a little surprised to see a little horse stroll into the lounge but enjoyed feeding him treats, grooming him, and Harry seemed to enjoy the attention he was receiving too.”
Braceborough Hall is home to 25 residents and is located in the village of Braceborough, between Stamford and Bourne.