A town club added colour to the community with floral displays for National Flower Arranging Day on Friday.

Stamford Flower Club members created displays at Stamford Library, Burghley Golf Club and Oundle Library to drum up interest in the club.

Members also decorated the bike outside Stamford Hospital for British Flowers Week.

Club member Yvonne Wagstaff made these arrangements in Stamford Library, including a floral hat for Royal Ascot. Photo: Iliffe Media

The display in Burghley Park Golf Club

The club, which will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year, has between 80 and 90 members.

It meets monthly at Stamford Methodist Church and holds workshops for beginners and improvers on Saturday mornings at Tinwell Village Hall.

For more details, visit https://www.stamfordflowerclub.com/